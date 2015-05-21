Apple is having issues with its iCloud service

Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach

It looks like many users of Apple’s iCloud service are experiencing issues with the platform.

9to5Mac reports that multiple iCloud services are currently either slow or unavailable, and some users can’t even log in at all.

Here are the services that Apple says are affected by the outage:

Back to My Mac

Documents in the Cloud

Find my iPhone

iCloud sign-in

iCloud Backup

iCloud Drive

iCloud Keychain

iMovie Theatre

iWork for Cloud beta

Photos

