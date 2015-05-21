Apple is having issues with its iCloud service

ReutersApple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach
It looks like many users of Apple’s iCloud service are experiencing issues with the platform.
9to5Mac reports that multiple iCloud services are currently either slow or unavailable, and some users can’t even log in at all.
Here are the services that Apple says are affected by the outage:
- Back to My Mac
- Documents in the Cloud
- Find my iPhone
- iCloud sign-in
- iCloud Backup
- iCloud Drive
- iCloud Keychain
- iMovie Theatre
- iWork for Cloud beta
- Photos
NOW WATCH: This incredible ‘Jurassic Park’ short used $US100,000 worth of Legos
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.