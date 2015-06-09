Apple is hailing this new feature of its Mac operating system -- but Windows has had it for years

Apple Here, two apps are splitting the screen. You can resize the size of each window by clicking and dragging the thicker back line in the middle.

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi introduced a new style of window management that Windows users are already very familiar with during Apple’s WWDC keynote event on Monday.

On Mac OS X El Capitan, you’ll be able to split your screen in half with two different app windows with the new Split View feature.

It works by clicking the small green button on the top left of an app window, and you choose which half of your screen you want the window to occupy. You’ll also be able to resize each window by clicking and dragging the point where both windows meet in the middle. In previous versions of OS X, users had to resize each window manually, which took much more effort and time.

While it’s new for Mac OS X, it’s a feature called Snap that’s existed in the Windows operating system since Windows 7, and it’s clearly a feature Apple couldn’t ignore in its newest update of Mac OS X. To split your screen with two different apps in Windows, you need to click and drag the top of a window to whichever half of the screen your want it to occupy.

Screenshot The Photos app on the left has been resized to take up more space than the Messages app on the right.

Some might argue that the simple click-and-drag approach in Windows is more intuitive than having to click on the tiny green button on the top left of a window in OS X El Capitan. We’ll be sure to try it out as soon we get our hands on the new version of OS X.

