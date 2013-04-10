Apple Is Going To Update Its New Macs With A Really Fast WiFi Chip

Apple is working on a refresh for its Mac computers that will include a new kind of WiFi chip that provides much faster speeds, according to leaked code in a beta version of the Mac operating system.



9to5Mac first discovered the code.

The discovery likely means that whenever Apple decides to update its Mac line, it’ll add new “5G” WiFi chips that were recently announced by Broadcom.

The chips let you connect to a kind of WiFi called 802.11 ac, which is much faster and has a wider range than normal WiFi. It’s perfect for home networking, letting you transfer large files between mobile devices and computers at very high speeds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.