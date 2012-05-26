Apple Is Going To Start Giving Away One Free App Every Week

Photo: apple.com

Apple’s App Store will start giving away one free app every week, starting today.We first got word of the new program on Engadget, which saw the announcement on Apple’s official App Store Twitter account.



Make sure you follow that Twitter account so you know which app is free each week.

This week’s app is Cut The Rope: Experiments.

Apple’s move is very similar to Amazon’s “free app of the day” strategy in its Android Appstore.

You can get Cut The Rope: Experiments right here.

