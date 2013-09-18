Apple Is Going To Have A 'Grotesquely' Low Supply Of The New IPhone 5S On Friday

In the market for an iPhone 5S?

We’ve got some bad news for you — Apple seems to be having problems manufacturing the phone. Two reports say supply is low.

“We will have grotesquely unavailable inventory,” one carrier source said to All Things D reporter Ina Fried.

That odd sentence suggests there will be few iPhone 5S units available at launch.

Jonathan Geller at BGR is reporting the same, with sources telling him, supply is “severely constrained.”

What does this mean for you?

If you want an iPhone 5S, get in line early, or just reset expectations for when you’re getting one.

What does it mean for Apple?

It would suggest that Apple may not have huge opening weekend sales since supply is limited.

It’s possible Apple will manufacture and sell enough iPhone 5Cs to create unit volume, though.

