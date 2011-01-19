Now Apple's Giving Up Its Post-Report Gains

Update 2: And now it’s slipping again as the conference call wears on…
Update: As we predicted, Apple has more than erased its Steve Jobs slide with a big 4.4% gain after hours, pushing the stock to around $355.
Original post: Apple won’t open until 4:50, but we know the stock is going to rocket higher after the monster earnings.
How do we know?
NASDAQ-100 futures are on a total tear right now.
