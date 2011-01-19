Now Apple's Giving Up Its Post-Report Gains

Update 2: And now it’s slipping again as the conference call wears on…



Update: As we predicted, Apple has more than erased its Steve Jobs slide with a big 4.4% gain after hours, pushing the stock to around $355.

Click here to see the hedge funds making a fortune on Apple’s big move >

Original post: Apple won’t open until 4:50, but we know the stock is going to rocket higher after the monster earnings.

How do we know?

NASDAQ-100 futures are on a total tear right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.