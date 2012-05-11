Apple Is Going To Ditch Google Maps And Use Its Own Map Service For The Next iPhone Software

Adios, Google Maps!

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Apple is preparing to ditch Google Maps and replace it with its own in-house map solution for iOS, the software that powers the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, Mark Gurman at 9 to 5 Mac reports.Apple has been using Google Maps since it launched the iPhone, and it’s been a fantastic application. Gurman says the new Apple Maps will be even better.



Apple’s maps will look a lot like Google Maps but will be “a much cleaner, faster, and more reliable experience,” says Gurman.

This was inevitable. As Apple and Google fight in the smartphone space to differentiate themselves, it makes sense to have two different map applications. The Maps app is one of the most used applications. If Apple can produce a better experience than Google, it’s another reason to buy and iPhone, or an iPad over something running Android with Google’s maps.

