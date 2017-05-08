This analyst thinks Apple is going to be worth $1 trillion

Apple remains “among the most underappreciated stocks in the world,” Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White wrote in a note distributed to clients on Monday.

He’s one of the most bullish analysts watching Apple. On Monday, Drexel raised its Apple price target to $US202 a share from $US185. The stock was trading up 3.05% at $US153.44 on Monday morning.

Apple has 5.213 billion shares outstanding, according to Bloomberg. If Apple were to hit $US202 per share, the company’s market capitalisation would be valued at $US1.053 trillion.

“Apple has proven its resilience through its unique ability to develop hardware, software and services that work seamlessly together,” White wrote. “We believe this positions Apple very well to capitalise on the trend toward more ‘things’ becoming a computer.”

Apple’s stock is on a tear. It’s up 29% so far this year.

Monday’s pop pushed Apple’s value past $US800 billion for the first time, solidifying the company’s position as the world’s largest publicly traded company.

