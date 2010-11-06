Apple Is Going On An iAd Hiring Binge

Apple is going on a hiring binge to build out its iAd mobile advertising team, including hiring salespeople in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco, engineers in Silicon Valley, and even a sales and marketing assistant in London.



We’ve heard Apple is especially interested in anyone who is leaving AdMob, which Google took over this year.

Yesterday we reported that Apple is setting up a new office in New York for iAd employees, as it has outgrown the old Quattro Wireless office. In response to our story, 9to5Mac’s Seth Weintraub pointed out Apple’s New York iAd hiring streak.

Here’s a snapshot of Apple’s recent job postings matching “iAd.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.