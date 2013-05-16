Apple Is Getting Crushed Again

Apple is down 1.93% this morning, a second-straight losing day.



Today’s catalyst seems to be the news that long-time shareholder Julian Robertson dropped his entire stake in the company.

Apple had managed to piece together a micro-rally after earnings, with the stock hitting $460, up from its low point of $390.

That’s all over for now. The stock is around $435. Investors are still waiting for Apple to prove it can reinvigorate the iPhone business, and invent the next major must-have consumer electronics product.

