ESPN says Apple is 'frustrated' with negotiations over its TV service

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Apple executive Eddy Cue, who leads the TV project.

Apple’s online TV streaming service has been several years coming and the company is “frustrated,” according to ESPN president John Skipper.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Skipper said ESPN, which is owned by Disney, has had “discussions” with Apple, but they never came to anything.

“We’ve had discussions with Apple,” he said. “I believe in 2016 there will be further announcements on other kinds of packages.” He did not say from who.

Apple’s discussions with TV networks, such as ESPN, have got to advanced stages in past but have then broken down. This, according to Skipper, has made Apple frustrated.

“We have ongoing conversations [with Apple],” he said. “[But] they have been frustrated by their ability to construct something which works for them with programmers.”

Apple recently released an updated TV which focused on apps, such as Netflix, and casual gaming. The TV did not ship with its own TV bundle, however. Both analysts and the media have reported the existence of the service, which could be something like Sling TV, another online service.

