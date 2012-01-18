Apple Is Finally Catching Up With iPhone 4S Demand

Photo: Michael Nagle / Getty

Apple is showing that it’s starting to catch up with demand for the iPhone 4S, reports Electronista.Online customers used to have to wait a week or more for their iPhone 4S to ship.



Now the wait is down to 3-5 days (although Verizon is still showing a delay on the 32 GB model in white).

The holidays certainly drove demand for the phone, and we’ll know some specific numbers when Apple reveals its fiscal Q1 2012 results on January 24.

