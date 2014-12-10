Apple Is Fighting The Release Of A Video Of Steve Jobs, Saying The Media Wants To See 'A Dead Man'

Apple’s lawyers are doing everything they can to prevent the release of a video that shows Steve Jobs giving testimony, The Verge reports.

The video is part of the iPod antitrust case against Apple, in which the company is accused of deleting music from iPods without telling customers. The plaintiffs claim Apple wiped music that wasn’t downloaded from iTunes off of iPods without telling customers.

One of the most important parts of the case is video testimony by Apple cofounder Steve Jobs. Recorded in 2011, the video shows Jobs being grilled in a deposition about Apple’s iTunes service.

The team of lawyers representing Apple in the antitrust lawsuit really don’t want the video to be made public. Here’s what one lawyer representing Apple said last night:

The marginal value of seeing him again, in his black turtleneck — this time very sick — is small. What they they want is a dead man, and they want to show him to the rest of the world, because it’s a judicial record.

It’s understood that the video of Jobs was recorded in 2011, the year of his death. That means that Jobs will likely appear unwell in the video, as his pancreatic cancer forced him to take a leave of absence from Apple at the start of that year.

Apple was notoriously cagey about Jobs’ health while he was suffering from cancer. It insisted that his health was a private matter — even though he was the founder and CEO of the company with the most widely held stock in the world — and tried as hard as it could to avoid releasing details of his cancer treatment.

It’s not the contents of the video that Apple wants to avoid being released (the media has already reported on a segment of the video shown in court). Instead, it feels that the media is seizing upon the video for its own purposes.

