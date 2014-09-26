Apple Shares Are Falling Out Of Bed

Apple is down more than 3% this morning, taking shares to $US98.11 as of this writing.

We’re really not sure why the stock is dropping. There’s no immediately obvious reason.

Apple has had some hiccups in the past couple of days — the iOS 8 update messed up people’s phones, and the iPhone 6 Plus has been bending for some users.

Both of those seem like minor blips for Apple. The iOS 8 update is embarrassing, but Apple quickly addressed it. The bending issue feels like a nontroversy. A few people are claiming it happens.

The market overall is down, so it makes sense that Apple is also falling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.