Apple Shares Are Falling Out Of Bed

Apple is down more than 3% this morning, taking shares to $US98.11 as of this writing.
We’re really not sure why the stock is dropping. There’s no immediately obvious reason.
Apple has had some hiccups in the past couple of days — the iOS 8 update messed up people’s phones, and the iPhone 6 Plus has been bending for some users.
Both of those seem like minor blips for Apple. The iOS 8 update is embarrassing, but Apple quickly addressed it. The bending issue feels like a nontroversy. A few people are claiming it happens.
The market overall is down, so it makes sense that Apple is also falling.
