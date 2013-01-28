Apple Is Coming Out With A New iPad Model Very Soon [REPORT]

Photo: Magine

Apple currently sells its highest-end iPads, also known as iPad 4, in three models.There’s one with 16 gigabytes of storage, one with 32 gigabytes, and one with 64 gigabytes.



Over on 9to5Mac, the always reliable Mark Gurman is reporting that Apple is about to come out with one more model for the high-end iPad line-up.

Gurman thinks that this new model will be an iPad with a whopping 128 gigabytes of storage.

His best evidence is that Apple’s latest update to iOS hints at the existence of 128 gigabyte iOS device.

