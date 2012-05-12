A Big Hint That New MacBooks Will Get High-Res Screens Like The iPad

The old and new Automator icons

Photo: MacRumors

The new update to OS X 10.7.4 updates the graphics for a few icons and dramatically increases their resolution, reports MacRumors.The TextEdit icon, for example, has gone from 512×512 to 1024×1024.



In addition to the larger size, the pixel density is increased as well.

What does that mean? Apple could be prepping OS X for new MacBooks, which are rumoured to have high-res screens like the new iPad and the iPhone.

