Apple Is Building iTV Prototypes, And You Can Probably Expect A 50" iTV By Late Next Year

You can probably expect to be able to buy a TV made by Apple in late 2012 or early 2013., according to the most widely trusted Apple analyst in the industry, Piper’s Gene Munster.



We’re guessing this TV will be called iTV.

Munster says Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs – in which Jobs says he finally “cracked the code” on how to build a TV as well as Apple builds phones – is only the latest hint.

“Our thesis is based on meetings with contacts close to Asian component suppliers, industry contacts, Apple’s patent portfolio for television technology, and recent product launches (iCloud, Siri).”

What’s really exciting, though, is that Munster says Apple is already buying parts from Chinese manufacturers to build iTV prototypes:

Based on Jan-11 meetings in Asia (not with component suppliers), we believe Apple is investing in manufacturing facilities and securing supply for LCD displays. These displays could range from 3.5″ mobile displays to 50″ television displays. More recently, in Sept-11 we met with a contact close to an Asian component supplier who indicated that prototypes of an Apple television are in the works.”

Peter Misek of Jeffries agrees that an Apple TV is coming: “We believe Apple will launch a new video-focused, cloud-based service.”

