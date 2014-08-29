Apple Is Building A Massive Stage For The IPhone 6 Event

On Wednesday we learned that the iWatch would debut alongside the iPhone 6 at an Apple event on September 9.

Today, invites were sent out to the September 9 event, which will be at The Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, Calif.

Apple appears to be building a massive stage for the event. Here’s what it looks like:

Apple has held three events at the Flint Center — a notably larger venue than where iPhone events are usually held — in the past.

In 1984, Steve Jobs unveiled the original Macintosh there.

Apple also hosted an annual shareholders meeting there that year.

In 1998 Steve Jobs introduced the Bondi Blue iMac at the Flint Center, as well.

Here are more photos of the event site:

The Flint Center declined to comment, referring us to Apple PR. We’ll update if they get back to us.

