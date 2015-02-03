Apple is building a $2 billion data center in Arizona

Apple Apple’s data center in Maiden, North Carolina.

Apple announced it will spend about $US2 billion to build a new data center in Mesa, Arizona.

It will be housed in buildings formerly used by GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT), which went bankrupt last year after failing to supply sapphire display covers for the iPhone 6.

The project will supply 300 to 500 temporary construction jobs and 150 permanent jobs, and the data center will be powered entirely by renewable energy. Apple told Bloomberg it will be a “command center for our global networks.”

Apple has said it would help find work for people affected by GTAT’s bankruptcy. It’s possible some of those former GTAT employees might help construct the new command center.

When Apple initially partnered with GTAT to make sapphire displays, the company invested millions in a sapphire production facility.

It makes sense that Apple would want to do something with the building if it couldn’t make sapphire there.

“[The command center is] a historic expansion from one of the most iconic, successful companies in the world,” said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in a press conference. “We couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.