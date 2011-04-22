Apple Is The Biggest Polluter In Tech

Photo: AP

Moving to the cloud could be making acid rain.While U.S. companies are not required to disclose energy information, such as carbon emissions, a report by Greenpeace revealed the high cost of the data centres tech companies rely upon to deliver their services. Apple was the least green of all, with its data centres at 54.5 per cent reliance on coal, followed by Facebook at 53.2 per cent and IBM with 51.6 per cent. Yahoo, Google and Amazon were highlighted for their clean energy use.



Continue at HuffPo →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.