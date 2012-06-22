Apple Is Asking Its Retail Employees To Test Drive Mountain Lion

Photo: flickr/grantrobertson

Apple has invited its retail employees to join the company’s AppleSeed testing program, reports 9to5Mac.This means that Apple Geniuses and Creatives will have first crack at testing OS X Mountain Lion, the next operating system for Macs.



Employees won’t be testing the Golden Master final release, but a version very nearly ready for consumers. They have to provide their own computer, however.

