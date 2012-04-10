rumour: Apple Is Already Testing The Next-Gen iPhone And It's Insanely Fast

Photo: Cicarese Design

Apple is internally testing the next-generation iPhone in an iPhone 4 body, reports 9to5Mac.The company is using the old form factor in an effort to throw off leaks. We feel it’s a safe assumption the new phone will have a new body.



The prototype features 1 GB of RAM and a variation of Apple’s A5X chip, both specs that match those of the new iPad.

This should make for a fast and powerful next-gen phone if and when it comes to market with those internals.

