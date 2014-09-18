Apple Is Just One Step Away From Ending The Block On IPhone 6 In China

Getty Images: ChinaFotoPress Apple CEO Tim Cook at a marketing event in China

Apple is one final hurdle away from being able to sell the iPhone 6 in China, after the Chinese government granted the company a licence to use the country’s domestic cell phone frequencies. However, there’s still one crucial licence needed before the iPhone 6 can go on sale.

According to Reuters, Apple already possesses regulatory approval for use on domestic frequencies, but is still waiting for China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to provide it with a network access licence.

The launch of the iPhone 6 in China has already been delayed. While the rest of the world gets the iPhone 6 on Sept. 19, Apple hasn’t yet announced a date for the Chinese release.

A successful launch in China is absolutely crucial for Apple. The company has been keeping a close eye on its progress in the country, which is its fastest-growing market. Apple even went as far as to hire specialist employees to oversee product releases

It seems that Apple hadn’t expected to have its iPhone 6 launch delayed, as stores in Beijing and Shanghai were reported to have been preparing as normal for the launch. On Sept. 10, Apple contacted its Chinese carrier partners to inform them that the iPhone 6 would not arrive in the country on the expected launch date.

We still don’t know for sure what caused the delays to the iPhone 6 launch in China. It had been speculated that that the Chinese government was concerned over whether the iPhone could be used as a NSA spying tool. Another theory had claimed that Apple was intentionally punishing the country due to the numerous product leaks that had come out of Chinese factories during the iPhone production process. However, this new report seems to disprove that theory.

