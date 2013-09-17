Apple Is Advertising Its New Plastic IPhone 5C Instead Of The Sleek IPhone 5S

Apple began airing an ad called “Plastic Perfected” for the iPhone 5C last night.

The ad itself is fine. You can watch it below if you haven’t seen it. The colours sort of twist and form into shape. The song is by Sleigh Bells, and its called, Rill Rill. It’s an excellent song. It samples a Funkadelic song.

The ad is the least interesting thing about this, though.

Apple is pushing the iPhone 5C instead of the iPhone 5S. The 5S has all the best, most interesting features in it. The 5S has a fingerprint scanner, a killer camera, and new uber-fast chip.

The 5C is the exact same thing as the iPhone 5, just with a new plastic case. It’s just a little cheaper.

We’re not sure why Apple is advertising the 5C instead of the 5S. Maybe Apple is just really excited about the new colours? Maybe it thinks consumers are going to flock to the 5C ahead of the 5S?

If Apple’s instincts are right, and the 5C is a big hit, it’s good news for Apple’s margins.

