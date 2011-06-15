Apple Is "Actively Recruiting" A Replacement For Ron Johnson

Johnson in an Apple store.

Photo: AP

Now that Ron Johnson is officially out of Apple for JC Penney, the next question is who takes over his spot for Apple?It looks like Apple doesn’t know the answer to that question.



Apple PR says it is “actively recruiting” for a Johnson replacement, according to Bloomberg alerts we’re seeing.

Who the heck is going to take over? It seems like a good job, but there’s a lot of pressure to make sure Apple’s stores keep growing. Any ideas, drop them in the comments.

