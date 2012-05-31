Apple Is Going To Reveal New Apple TV Software In Two Weeks -- REPORT

Photo: BGR

Apple will unveil a new operating system for its Apple TV box next week at WWDC, reports BGR.This new OS is supposedly the same one that will run on Apple’s highly-anticipated HDTV.



It will make use of something called “control out,” allowing third-party accessory manufacturers to let the television control whatever devices are plugged into it. Instead of having multiple remotes for the various accessories connected to your TV, the remote for your television is all you’ll need.

