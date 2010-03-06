Apple Is A Product Placement Machine: Managed To Get In 41% Of The Most Popular Movies

Apple managed to get its products placed into 41% of the movies that enjoyed at least one weekend atop the box office, Abe Sauer at The Awl reports in a great piece about Apple’s product placement success.



That was down from the year prior when it was in 50% of the top movies, but it was good enough to make it the brand with the most product placements.

That’s more than Ford or Pepsi, which have been atop the list in many recent years. As Abe points out, it’s especially impressive to beat Ford, since it’s easy to put a taxi cab with a Ford logo in a movie.

More impressive than all those product placements over its rivals is the price Apple pays, which would be zilch. According to the Abe, “Apple does not pay for any of this exposure.” Set decorators want their sets to look realistic, so they need computers.

The problem here: 12% of the homes in the U.S. have Apple computers, says Abe. So, there’s clearly a bias. What’s more, Apple computers managed to find their way into places that just don’t have Apple computers normally, like hospitals and government offices.

Despite the omnipresence of the glowing Apple logo, movie and TV watchers don’t seem too upset with Apple. Other brands can get ripped, but for some reason people don’t seem to mind seeing Macs at every turn.

But does it help Apple’s sales? It’s hard to say. Obviously, the Mac business has been chugging along nicely all decade, but Abe says it’s difficult to establish a definitive link between product placement and sales. Though, of course, seeing all those Macs certainly makes them look normal in homes and might get a buyer to thinking about picking one up.

