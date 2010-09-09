Apple Is A "Mutant Virus" Infecting The PC Industry, Says Acer Founder

Photo: Associated Press

Apple’s iPad and iPhone are mutant viruses infecting the PC business, says Acer founder Stan Shih.Shih says it’s difficult to find a short-term cure to a mutant virus, but in the long run PC companies will figure out how to isolate Apple, and become immune.



Acer is the second largest PC maker in the world. If its founder is saying Apple is making PC vendors sick, then you know it’s serious.

Just yesterday we noted that iPads are cannibalising the whole PC industry, especially lower end PC sales. Previously, we’ve reported that iPads are wrecking the netbook market, which had been growing like crazy.

Shih says Apple will eventually lose this war, just like it lost the PC war, because its software is not open for all hardware makers to use.

(via 9 to 5 Mac)

