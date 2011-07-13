And Now Apple's Stock Is Going To Explode Higher...

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Get ready for a “stellar back half” of the year for Apple, and its stock says Citi analyst Richard Gardner in a note this morning.”A steady stream of new products beginning in July and culminating with the introduction of a higher resolution iPad in October should set the company up beautifully for the peak holiday selling season this year,” says Gardner.



What are those new products? iPhone 5, new MacBook Airs, iPad HD, iOS 5, OS X Lion, and maybe a refreshed Apple TV. As Gardner points out, we’re looking at a “refresh of virtually every product line between July and October.”

He also says iPhone demand in the June quarter has been very strong, so he upped his estimates on sales: 16-18 million units sold, which is above the street consensus of 16.5-17 million.

In short, there’s a lot to be optimistic about with Apple right now. And while the stock was flat for a bit, it has started to tick up again.

