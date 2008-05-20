Apple iPod Sales Back On The Upswing (AAPL)

After several quarters of decline, Apple’s iPod unit sales growth appears to be back on the upswing. Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster takes a look at April’s sales estimates from NPD Group and, in a note today, extrapolates that Apple will sell between 10.5-11 million iPods this quarter.



The midpoint — 10.75 million units — represents a 9.5% increase over last year’s June quarter, when Apple sold 9.8 million iPods. It’s also an uptick in sales growth from both the March quarter, when unit sales increased 1% year-over-year, and the December quarter, when unit sales increased 5% year-over-year.

Key growth driver, per Munster: A price cut on Apple’s cheapest iPod, the shuffle, which is driving up unit sales. On the flip side, this has brought down Apple’s average iPod selling price.

