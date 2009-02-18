Apple iPod, Mac Sales Down In January: Analyst

How’s Apple (AAPL) doing so far this year? Not great, but not terrible either. Mac and iPod sales appear to be trending down year-over-year, but not beyond expectations.

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster has analysed January retail sales estimates from research firm NPD Group. In a report this afternoon, he notes:

iPod unit sales down 14% year-over-year in January. Extrapolated, Munster estimates 9.5 to 10 million iPods this quarter. That’s roughly in line with Munster’s expected Street estimate of 9.5 million — which represents units dropping 11% year-over-year.

Mac unit sales down 6% year-over-year in January. Extrapolated, Munster estimates 2.0 to 2.2 million Macs this quarter. That’s a bit below Munster’s expected Street estimate of 2.2 million — which represents units dropping 4% year-over-year.

The bad news: Apple launched the MacBook Air last February, so it’ll have a tough comp to match this month. The good news: It’s going to have to update the iMac and Mac mini at some point. So if it happens this quarter, that could give Apple a boost.

All in all, not a particularly strong start to the quarter. A year ago, the Mac business was growing 50% year-over-year. But no one is expecting Apple to hit it out of the park this quarter, either. Overall, the Street expects Apple sales to grow just 6% this quarter to $7.97 billion.

