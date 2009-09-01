Apple iPod-iTunes Event Is On For Sept. 9

Apple’s annual music gadget showcase is on: The event will be Sept. 9, next Wednesday, at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena centre for the Arts, as expected.



“It’s only rock and roll, but we like it,” reads an invitation, published by Engadget.

What’s expected?

New iPod touch and iPod nano with cameras.

New iTunes, potentially with social networking features.

Perhaps a visit from Steve Jobs.

