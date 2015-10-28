Apple slightly misses expectations, selling 48.05 million iPhones last quarter

Apple’s Q3 earnings are out!

As always, the most important number is iPhone sales.

Analysts were expecting the company to sell 48.5 million units, but Apple slightly missed those forecasts by selling 48.05 million units.

The stock is up a tiny bit (~1.3%), after the company delivered a beat on the top and bottom line.

The number was particularly important this quarter because analysts have been quietly saying Apple can’t continue to grow its iPhone unit sales numbers — because it’s competing against its own massive scale.

