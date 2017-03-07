There's already a rumour about the 2019 iPhones claiming they will all have beautiful new screens

If you’ve been keeping up with the rumours surrounding Apple’s next iPhone, you’ll know that Apple could be announcing three new iPhones this year.

That could include the two regular “S” models of the iPhone 7, as well as a brand new third option, which is said to be an “ultra-premium” and more expensive model with a fresh design and special features, one of which is claimed to be an “OLED display.”

YouTube/ConceptsiPhone A concept of what Apple’s ‘ultra-premium’ iPhone will look like.

Indeed, Japanese news site Nikkei recently claimed with confidence that Apple’s third “ultra-premium” model would come with an OLED display.

But when will those fancy new screens become the norm? The latest iPhone rumour suggests that all the iPhones that Apple will release in 2019 will have OLED displays, according to Korean news site TheBell citing sources in Apple’s supply chain.

YouTube/ConceptsiPhone A concept of the ‘ultra-premium’ iPhone Apple will supposedly announce this year.

iPhones with OLED screens are an exciting prospect. For one, OLED screens display richer colours, better contrast, and better brightness than LCD screens to make anything on the screen look very good.

Secondly, OLED screens are also more power-efficient than their LCD counterparts, which could lead to better battery life. That’s because OLED screens actually turn off parts of the screen that are displaying the colour black, whereas LCD screens are always on, even when displaying the colour back.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider The iPhone’s LCD screen (left) shows an image of the colour black with all the pixels turned on, which results in more of a grey colour. Samsung’s OLED display (right) is showing the same image, but its pixels are all turned off (save for the blue line to show that the phone is not in sleep mode).

The good news for iPhone fans is that they won’t have to shell out as much cash for an OLED iPhone in 2019.

Meanwhile, Samsung and other Android smartphone fans will have enjoyed some form of OLED displays for quite some time now. The first Galaxy S smartphone, for example, which was released in 2010, had a Super AMOLED display.

Remember to refrain from taking these rumours as fact. Every detail about the upcoming iPhones are only rumours so far. We’ll only know the details when Apple announces its iPhone during its event in September, and as for the 2019 iPhone lineup, we’re still two years away.

