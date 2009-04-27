MySpace's New CEO Starts Today

Nicholas Carlson
  • How to Tweet without getting the SEC on your back [WSJ]
  • 100 DVDs on just one disc? Amazing! [NYT]
  • Qualcomm will pay Broadcomm $891 million to settle a patent dispute [VentureBeat]
  • Owen Van Natta starts at MySpace today, brings former AOL COO Mike Jones with him [BoomTown]
  • Congratulations, Larry Page! [Valleywag]
  • Bloomberg lost 7,500 terminals after November, but still eyes growth [FT]
  • The Disney-Hulu deal is still happening, it’s just a slow process [MediaMemo]

Photo: James Gagen

