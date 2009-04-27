MySpace's New CEO Starts Today

- How to Tweet without getting the SEC on your back [WSJ]
- 100 DVDs on just one disc? Amazing! [NYT]
- Qualcomm will pay Broadcomm $891 million to settle a patent dispute [VentureBeat]
- Owen Van Natta starts at MySpace today, brings former AOL COO Mike Jones with him [BoomTown]
- Congratulations, Larry Page! [Valleywag]
- Bloomberg lost 7,500 terminals after November, but still eyes growth [FT]
- The Disney-Hulu deal is still happening, it’s just a slow process [MediaMemo]
Photo: James Gagen
