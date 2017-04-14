For $13-26, these wraps can give you the iPhone design of your dreams

I previously wrote about Colorware’s $A2,510 gorgeous Retro iPhone 7, which is, indeed, gorgeous. However, the closest I’d get to owning a Retro iPhone 7 would be in my dreams, because of its insanely high price tag.

It was only a matter of time before someone came up with an affordable way to dress your iPhone in a classy and tasteful classic Apple Mac computer theme.

Slickwraps, a mobile accessories company, is seemingly bringing my dreams to reality. It makes $A27 wraps and $A49 cases for your iPhone that look nearly identical to Colorware’s Retro iPhone 7, but it also makes plenty of other designs for those out there looking for a different look than what Apple provides by default.

Slickwraps is just one of the many companies that make iPhone wraps. Check it out:

The star of this show is Slickwraps' iPhone Retro Wraps that give your iPhone a retro Apple Mac look. Slickwraps It's complete with the rainbow Apple logo, and the simulated air vents on the sides. Slickwraps' Retro Wrap is what it sounds like: It's a wrap that you apply over your iPhone's original design. The Retro Wraps look nearly identical to Colorware's $A2,510 Retro iPhone 7 (below). Colorware This is Colorware's Retro iPhone 7, not Slickwraps' cheaper retro iPhone wrap. Colorware's Retro iPhone 7 is a custom paintjob rather than a cosmetic wrap. The wraps look gorgeous. Here's a similar angle of Slickwraps' Retro Wrap compared to Colorware's version (above). Slickwraps Here's what it looks like from the front. It would look nicer with the white/silver iPhone models with the white home button, in my opinion. Slickwraps Here's an Apple Mac II, where the inspiration for this 'Retro' design presumably came from. Wikipedia/Danamania Slickwraps' Retro Wraps are compatible with the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6 Plus, SE, and even the four-year-old iPhone 5s. Slickwraps The wraps themselves won't protect your iPhone from knocks and dents, but Slickwraps also offers cases with the retro design for $A49 if you're looking for something more protective. Slickwraps The case is Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case with Slickwraps' retro design. Note that Slickwraps' retro case is a limited edition, and it's not clear how long it will be on sale. It's also compatible with the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6 Plus, SE, and the iPhone 5s. And there are a bunch of other wraps from Slickwraps to customise your iPhone, like giving it a textured carbon look and feel. Slickwraps Or a wrap that makes your iPhone glow in the dark. Slickwraps There are a bunch of different colours, patterns, and textures to check out. Slickwraps There's also another brand that makes similar wraps for iPhones called Dbrand. Dbrand Dbrand has a similar lineup of iPhone wraps, except for the Retro Wrap. Dbrand actually sells wraps for around $A13 compared to Slickwraps' $A26 wraps. If you like the look of the (Product) RED iPhone that Apple recently released, you could get a nearly identical look for $13 instead of buying a whole new iPhone. Dbrand And if you didn't like the white front panel on Apple's Product (RED) iPhone, you can choose to get a black iPhone and add Dbrand's red wrap instead. Dbrand also has a different colours and textures, too, like wood, leather, and brushed metal. Dbrand/Business Insider There are plenty of other companies out there that make wraps for your iPhone, so there's no shortage of designs for your iPhone. EasySkinz/Skinit/DecalGirl Other companies that make wraps for iPhones include EasySkinz, Skinit, and DecalGirl -- just to name a few.

