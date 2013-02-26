There's A New iPhone Update Coming That Could Block You From Jailbreaking

Photo: AP

Apple is working on an update to its iOS software for iPhones and iPads that will likely prevent users from jailbreaking their phones, according to Forbes.The news comes from one of the developers who made the popular jailbreaking tool called Evasi0n, which lets users hack the newest version of iOS.



Apple’s upcoming update apparently plugs the hole that Evasi0n uses to jailbreak iPhones and iPads running iOS 6. Developers are already testing the new version of iOS, so it’ll likely launch within a few weeks.

Jailbreaking is the process that lets iPhone and iPad users install a separate third-party app store called Cydia on their devices. Cydia has a bunch of unique tools, tweaks, and apps for iOS devices that Apple doesn’t approve of.

