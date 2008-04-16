Apple iPhone UK Sales Have Slowed In Q1, Price Slashed To Clear Space For 3G

Apple iPhone sales (AAPL) have slowed in Q1 in the UK, say analysts. One possible cause: customers waiting for the 3G version to arrive.



Perhaps in response, UK mobile operator O2 and retailer Carphone Warehouse are slashing the price of the basic 8-gig iPhone, presumably to clear inventory before the the arrival of the 3G. The carriers are maintaing the price of the high-end 16-gig iPhone, and we expect that, when the 3G version arrives, the current high-end model will become the “low-priced” version.

LONDON (Reuters) – Mobile phone groups O2 and Carphone Warehouse (CPW.L) have cut the price for the most basic version of Apple’s iPhone in Britain by 100 pounds ($197) ahead of the expected launch of a new model.

The two groups said the 8 gigabyte phone would be available for 169 pounds until June 1, while the 16GB phone will remain priced at 329 pounds.

