Apple iPhone To Verizon? Someday, But Don't Hold Breath

Is Apple (AAPL) about to increase its iPhone distribution in the U.S. by adding Verizon Wireless (VZ) as a sales partner?



ITExaminer says Apple will announce iPhones for Verizon “soon.” Is this true? We don’t know, and we don’t expect Apple to comment. We expect Apple to sell iPhones with more carriers eventually, but not necessarily right away.

Moreover, Apple has an exclusive with AT&T through 2010, USA Today reported last summer. But it’s possible there’s a minimum sales threshold that AT&T isn’t hitting. Or maybe there’s an entirely new iPhone that isn’t covered.

Either way: If true, a positive for both sides. Apple would greatly expand its addressable market, as Verizon is now bigger than AT&T. And Verizon would get a better touchscreen smartphone to fork at people than the RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry Storm. Consumers would get to pick the network they want. Everyone wins.

Except AT&T, which has been a solid launch and marketing partner for Apple so far — but hasn’t blown everyone away with their 3G network coverage.

