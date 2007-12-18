Apple iPhone to Japan: Talks With DoCoMo, Softbank

Apple’s Steve Jobs (AAPL) recently met with heads of Japan’s No. 1 mobile operator NTT DoCoMo and No. 3 Softbank about launching the iPhone in, WSJ reports.

Japan important market for iPhone: 100 million wireless users who buy new phones every 2 years and used to ponying up for data services, ring tones, etc. Also installed iPod fan base.

Hurdle is share of subscription revenue. Apple demanding usual 10% (est), DoCoMo understandably balking.

Classic negotiation ploy: Apple using Softbank as stalking horse to force DoCoMo into deal:

