Apple iPhone To Hong Kong, iTunes Movies To U.K., Canada (AAPL)

Apple’s iPhone is now thiiiis close to China: In the latest in a long series of international iPhone distribution deals, mobile operator Hutchison said today that it has a deal to sell Apple’s phones in Hong Kong and Macau later this year.



Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) plans to start selling its iTunes movie downloads/rentals in more countries soon, too, reports TimesOnline. According to their report, Apple has deals with four major studios — Disney (DIS), Paramount (VIA), Fox (NWS), and Warner (TWX) — to sell digital movies in the U.K. and probably Canada, too. Holdouts: Sony (SNE) and Universal (GE). Titles could be available “within the next few months.”

