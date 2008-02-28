Apple: iPhone Software Kit Coming March 6 (AAPL)

Better late than never! Apple (AAPL) will hold a media briefing on March 6 at its HQ to focus on “the iPhone software roadmap,” Barrons’ Eric Savitz reports.



On tap: Information about the iPhone software developers kit, originally scheduled to launch this month, “and some exciting new enterprise features.”

We hope that means the iPhone will be able to receive BlackBerry-like “push” email from Microsoft Exchange servers, which many big companies use for their email. If so, Apple will have a big, new opportunity in the business smartphone market, currently dominated by Research In Motion (RIMM) — which just jacked guidance for Q1 subscriber growth.

