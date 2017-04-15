Apple has a new iPhone menu that makes it way easier to manage your iCloud account

In the latest major software update for iPhones and iPads, iOS 10.3, Apple made it way easier to manage your iCloud account from your iPhone.

Apple took various important settings — like account security, passwords, credit cards, and photo — and put them in a single, easy-to-access menu atop the Settings app.

All of these options were available before, but they were scattered around the iPhone’s settings. Checking out the new menu is a good opportunity to make sure everything about your iCloud account is correct and locked down.

Here’s how to find the new menu. It’s in the Settings app:

It doesn’t look like a button, but you can still tap on it. It will bring you to this menu:

The line item “Name, Phone Numbers, Email” has your basic iCloud information, including where Apple can contact you. If you don’t want to receive any promotional emails from Apple, that’s where you can find how to turn them off.

“Password & Security” lets you turn on two-factor authentication. If you’re worried about security, you probably should turn that on or change your password.

“Payment & Shipping” is where you can change the credit card Apple has on file.

The button below those three options, iCloud, lets you turn off which apps are using iCloud storage, as well as quickly see how much storage space you have left:

“iTunes & App Store” is where you can turn off automatic downloads, and you should find a list of Apple products linked to your Apple ID.

