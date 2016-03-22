Big, beautiful photos of the new iPhone SE

On Monday, Apple finally unveiled a new iPhone called the iPhone SE.

The new device features a 4-inch display and a 64-bit A9 chip, and comes in four colour options. You can read more about the phone here.

Here’s the first look at the new device:

Don't let its size fool you. Apple is hailing the iPhone SE as 'the most powerful phone with a four-inch display.' Apple Here's a look at the four metallic finish options: space grey, silver, gold, and rose gold. Apple The device comes in two configurations: 16GB and 64GB. Apple Like the iPhone 6, the iPhone SE also has a 12-megapixel iSight camera and even offers the ability to shoot 4K HD video. Apple And here's how the iPhone SE looks next to the rest of the iPhone family currently on the market. Apple

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.