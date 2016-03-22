Big, beautiful photos of the new iPhone SE

On Monday, Apple finally unveiled a new iPhone called the iPhone SE.
The new device features a 4-inch display and a 64-bit A9 chip, and comes in four colour options. You can read more about the phone here.
Here’s the first look at the new device:
Don't let its size fool you. Apple is hailing the iPhone SE as 'the most powerful phone with a four-inch display.'
Apple
Like the iPhone 6, the iPhone SE also has a 12-megapixel iSight camera and even offers the ability to shoot 4K HD video.
Apple
