I swapped my iPhone SE for the new $350 Pixel 4a. These are the 5 things I liked better about Google's low-cost smartphone compared to Apple's.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insdier Google’s Pixel 4a (left) and Apple iPhone SE (right)

Google’s Pixel 4a offers a larger, borderless screen, a great low-light camera, and useful features like quick access to the Google Discover feed compared to the iPhone SE.

Both phones offer great value for the price, but the Pixel 4a is best suited for those who prioritise having a larger screen and a camera that can shoot in a variety of lighting conditions.

But Apple’s iPhone SE does offer some advantages over the Pixel 4a, especially when it comes to power and durability.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The days of having to pay around $US1,000 for a new smartphone may be over.

Both Apple and Google have released commercially successful smartphones over the past few months that cost hundreds of dollars less than their main products while still offering some high-end features. Of course, these new phones – the $US350 Pixel 4a and $US400 iPhone SE – come with their own compromises compared to their pricier counterparts.

The iPhone SE, for example, doesn’t offer Face ID or an edge-to-edge screen like the iPhone 11 lineup does, and only features a single rear camera. The Pixel 4a, meanwhile, lacks water resistance and other premium features found on the Pixel 4, likes its glass build and 16-megapixel telephoto camera.

Still, they both have plenty to offer for the price, making either device a compelling choice for those on a budget.

If you’re looking for a mid-range phone, the Pixel 4a and iPhone SE will both impress. While a large part of your decision will come down to whether your prefer iOS or Android, there are still many other factors to take into account if you’re deciding between the two.

In general, the Pixel 4a’s longer battery life, bigger always-on screen, useful Google Discover Feed, and great low-light camera set it apart from the iPhone SE.

Here’s a closer look at the features I preferred on the Google Pixel 4a over the iPhone SE after spending a couple of weeks using both phones.

The Pixel 4a has a larger, borderless screen.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider The Pixel 4a (left) and iPhone SE (right)

The Pixel 4a’s design feels more modern compared to the iPhone SE, which has adopted the look and feel of Apple’s iPhone 8 from 2017.

Google’s new phone has a 5.8-inch OLED screen, making it larger than the iPhone SE’s 4.7-inch display. Because it has an OLED screen, the Pixel 4a also offers richer contrast and deeper black tones than the LCD panel on Apple’s phone.

Not only is the screen on the iPhone SE smaller than that of the Pixel 4a, but it’s also framed by thick bezels that sit above and below the home screen. That look is starting to feel a bit dated now that most smartphones – including budget models – have shifted toward all-screen designs.

The Pixel 4a packs a noticeably larger screen into a design that’s just slightly larger than that of the iPhone SE. As such, it strikes a good balance for those who want a bigger display but still prefer a phone that’s on the smaller side.

The Pixel 4a is also better at taking photos in the dark compared to the iPhone SE.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

The Pixel 4a comes with Night Sight just like the Pixel 4, meaning it can take relatively clear photos in dark scenarios. Apple brought Night Mode to the iPhone 11 lineup last year, but the iPhone SE doesn’t have this feature.

As you can see in the photos above, the image taken with the Pixel 4a is brighter and more detailed. The iPhone SE’s image is decent for a camera that lacks a low-light shooting mode, but it’s not as clear.

The Pixel 4a’s screen can also tell you information like the time and your next calendar event even when it’s asleep.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The Pixel 4a’s always-on display.

Like many Android phones, the Pixel 4a has an always-on display, meaning it can show information when the display is turned off.

That means you can see tidbits like the time, your next calendar event, the battery level, and icons for unchecked notifications without having to reach for your phone.

I find this to be useful at times when I just want to check one or two things, like seeing how much time I have until my next meeting, without being tempted to dive into my email inbox or Facebook feed. Being able to see that information just at a glance without waking my phone makes it much easier to avoid distractions.

The Google Discover feed always serves up stories and news items that align with my interests.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Google’s Discover feed is located to the left of the Pixel’s home screen, meaning you can quickly access it by swiping right from the main home screen.

Apple’s iPhones have the Today view instead, which offers some advantages over Google’s feed in that it can show featured photos, the battery levels of your devices, and app shortcuts among other types of data in addition to news headlines.

But when it comes to news, Google Discover is usually much more in tune with my tastes and the topics that interest me. That’s likely because Google uses your web and app activity, which includes information about your previous searches, to inform its choices.

Apple, by comparison, primarily seems to show top news headlines rather than selections that are more targeted at my tastes.

If you love the Google Discover feed but still prefer using an iPhone overall, you can also access it through Google’s search app for the iPhone.

The Pixel 4a’s battery has generally lasted longer than the iPhone SE’s.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Battery life will always vary depending on how you use your phone, as certain apps and settings like screen brightness can have an impact. But in general, I found that the Google Pixel 4a lasted for a longer period of time on a single charge after a normal day’s worth of use.

I often find myself having to plug in my iPhone SE at the end of the day, as the battery usually drains to about 20% by the evening. If I’m video chatting with friends or family after work, that percentage can be even lower. But the Pixel 4a can comfortably get through a full day without leaving me scrambling for my charger.

Still, it’s worth remembering that battery life varies depending on several factors, so there’s a chance your personal experience may differ. For example, while my colleague at Insider Reviews agreed that the Pixel 4a’s battery life was more impressive than the iPhone SE’s, and the Pixel 4a performed better on CNET’s battery test compared to Apple’s budget phone,Tom’s Guide said the iPhone SE won its battery test against the Pixel 4a.

Overall, it was the Pixel 4a’s larger screen, longer battery life, and impressive low-light camera that stood out to me the most. But it’s worth noting that the iPhone SE excels in some ways, too.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider The Pixel 4a, left, and iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE does offer a few important advantages over the Google Pixel 4a, namely when it comes to processing power and overall durability.

The iPhone SE runs on the same A13 Bionic processor as Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup, meaning you’re not making any compromises when it comes to performance by choosing Apple’s cheaper phone.

The Pixel 4a, by comparison, runs on a Qualcomm processor designed for midrange smartphones unlike the flagship Pixel 4, which is powered by a chip that’s older but built to handle more demanding tasks.

Google’s budget Pixel phone also isn’t water resistant and doesn’t support wireless charging – both capabilities that the iPhone SE offers.

All told, those who aren’t already partial to the iPhone and prioritise having a larger display and great camera that can shoot well in dim circumstances should consider the Pixel 4a. But if you don’t mind sacrificing screen size, some battery life, and low-light shooting modes for better durability and power, the iPhone SE is your best bet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.