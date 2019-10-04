Apple is reportedly bringing back its smaller, cheaper iPhone in early 2020 — but this time it's rumoured to look like the iPhone 8

Ben Gilbert
Business Insider/Steve KovachApple’s iPhone SE.

In early 2020, Apple is expected to launch a new version of its least expensive iPhone ever: The iPhone SE.

The original iPhone SE, which launched in 2016, cost just $US400 – the iPhone SE 2 could come in around a similar price point, well below the $US700 price of Apple’s new iPhone 11.

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via 9to5Mac, the new iPhone SE will arrive in the first quarter of 2020.

Moreover, Kuo, who has a good track record for reporting about upcoming Apple products, says the new iPhone SE will resemble an iPhone 8 but it will have the same chip powering it as the iPhone 11 – Apple’s A13 – and 3GB of RAM.

IPhone 8 and iphone 8 plusHollis Johnson/Business InsiderThe iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch LCD screen and uses a fingerprint security system (“Touch ID”) instead of Apple’s more current “Face ID” system. It stands to reason that a new iPhone SE would keep those specifications.

Apple has yet to officially announce a new iPhone SE model, but this is the second such credible report to suggest one is in the works. In September, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei published a report suggesting Apple was working on the rumoured device.

Representatives for Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.

