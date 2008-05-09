Apple iPhone Scarce In U.K. After Price Cuts -- Sort Of (AAPL)

After huge price cuts, Apple’s (AAPL) 8-gig iPhone is now sold out in the U.K. from carrier partner O2, and both the 8- and 16-gig models are out of stock at retail partner Carphone Warehouse. (O2 just replenished its supply of 16-gig iPhones, so an earlier Gizmodo report is no longer accurate.)



Britons who still want to buy one of Apple’s phones before the faster, 3G version launches in a month or two still can — via Apple’s Web store. (And perhaps its London retail store.)

Or they could do what many Europeans are already doing — buying 8-gig iPhones in the U.S., where the weak dollar makes them almost 25% cheaper than they are in the U.K., and unlocking them to work on U.K. wireless networks.

See Also:

Apple iPhone: More Powerful Than 1998 iMac, WAY More Powerful Than 1984 Macintosh

What’s The iPhone’s Europe Problem?

Unlocked iPhone Shopping Guide: World Tour Edition

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.