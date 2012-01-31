Apple Fights Back Against iPhone Scalpers In Hong Kong

Photo: Saina Silverman

Apple is implementing a lottery system to help cut back on problems with scalpers flooding its stores in Hong Kong, reports 9to5Mac.Those who want an iPhone have to fill out the information on this page, which asks for their name, email address, phone number, and government ID number. Once selected, they receive an email informing them that they have a 3-hour window to pick up a phone the next day.



Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 4 or 4S to walk-in customers in Hong Kong.

Apple has needed to address this problem — scalpers are organised and will hire migrant workers to stand in line for them. At the iPhone 4S launch in China, a store in Sanlitun became so swamped with customers that they rioted when Apple decided to suspend the launch.

