Apple iPhone Sales Strong, Stock To Dip Tomorrow, Says Munster

Apple bull Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray says in a note today that iPhone sales are strong at AT&T: the iPhone 3G and 3GS are AT&T’s top selling phones, according to his colleague, Michael Walkley. He reiterates his estimate of 7 million iPhones shipped this quarter.

Meanwhile, he expects shares to trade down a hair tomorrow after Apple’s iTunes/iPod event:

“We expect Steve Jobs to introduce a new iPod lineup with a new iPod touch, new nanos, and a new classic, with cameras in the new models. We expect the stock to trade off on a lack of surprising announcements, representing a buying opportunity. In our sample of 12 recent Apple events, the stock has traded -1% on the day of an event.”

