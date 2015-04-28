BLOWOUT: Apple sold 61.2 million iPhones last quarter, beating expectations

Apple’s Q2 earnings are out.

And the most important number is the iPhone sales.

Apple sold 61.17 million iPhones. Analysts were expecting Apple to sell 58.1 million iPhones.

It’s a blowout, and the second-biggest quarter for iPhone unit sales in the company’s history. The biggest quarter was the holiday quarter of 2014 when Apple sold over 74 million iPhones.

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are driving most of the iPhone sales. Before the iPhone 6, the iPhone had a 4-inch screen. It seems like a lot of people were holding out for the larger 4.7-inch screen on the iPhone 6 or 5.5-inch screen on the iPhone 6 Plus.

iPhone sales were really strong in China, one of the biggest growth markets for Apple. Apple said it sold more phones in China last quarter than it did in the US.

Here’s a look at iPhone sales growth from BI Intelligence:

